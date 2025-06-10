Winton Woods welcomes a family of bald eagles, hosts public viewing sessions

CINCINNATI — Winton Woods is home to a family of the national bird of the United States, a mated pair of bald eagles and their eaglet.

According to a press release from Great Parks of Hamilton County, the eagles are living in a nest high above Winton Lake.

The young eaglet, which hatched in April, is expected to take its first flight in the coming weeks, typically around seven to ten weeks old for young bald eagles, according to Great Parks.

See the young eaglet walk about on its nest in a video from Great Parks below:

Eaglet on nest above Winton Lake

“The return of majestic bald eagles to Winton Woods is both gratifying and also a reminder about the importance of Great Parks’ commitment to conservation and habitat preservation,” said Monica Resnik, regional education manager for Great Parks in the release.

To celebrate the return of the birds at Winton Woods, Great Parks will host several viewing sessions in June and July.

These viewing sessions will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on June 12 and from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on June 15.

Additionally, a guided boat tour on July 12 will allow participants to view the eagles from the water.

Great Parks said guests can view the eagles but must keep a distance of at least 330 feet, remain quiet and avoid disturbing the eagles while they take fish from Winton Lake.

There is registration for these sessions will be available on the Great Parks website.

Historically, Ohio has seen a significant increase in bald eagle populations.

According to the release, as of 1979, only four breeding pairs were known in the state, but the Ohio Division of Wildlife recently reported 986 confirmed nests statewide.

See the young eaglet getting fed by its parent in the video from Great Parks below:

Winton Woods welcomes a family of bald eagles