Why hasn't man who allegedly threatened P&G been charged?

CINCINNATI — The former P&G employee at the center of Wednesday's closure at the company's downtown headquarters has not been criminally charged for making threats.

Police took the man into custody on a mental health warrant Wednesday afternoon, investigators said.

A mental health warrant allows an individual or institution to say that someone has mental health issues and that they should be evaluated to determine if they are deemed a danger to themselves or to others, according to criminal defense attorney Martin Pinales.

Because the former employee is not being charged with a crime at this time, WCPO is not Identifying him, but we are looking into his background in hopes of shedding light on why his actions have not resulted in a criminal charge.

According to a police safety bulletin issued about the threats Tuesday, the man was "not currently wanted."

This man "does not have a criminal history and according to family is suffering from mental illness," Cincinnati police said in the safety bulletin. Despite not having a criminal history, the man involved has a history of run-ins with multiple police departments.

Through a public records search, WCPO found multiple Northern Kentucky addresses associated with the man, including an Edgewood address, in addition to the Covington address where he was taken into custody.

Edgewood police provided WCPO a log of police runs to an address on Canterbury Lane.

In March 2021 police were called for a domestic/property dispute. According to the incident report, when officers arrived the man told them if they attempted to approach the house, "officers would die."

Police reached out to Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders who advised that due to no criminal action being taken, officers could not "force the issue."

"We did not have enough, even though he was threatening that he would put us down if we approached," an officer wrote in the report.

Edgewood police eventually left the scene.

WCPO received incident reports from The Rolling Hills Drive address in Covington, where the man was taken into custody on Wednesday. According to these incident reports, police were at the home twice Wednesday morning, once for a traffic stop and then again for a well-being check.

“The authorities are probably going to look at what is the result of the mental health evaluation that is being done now," said Pinales. "Depending on that evaluation a determination of whether he will or will not be charged and if he is going to be charged, what he would be charged with.”

Pinales told WCPO he's represented a client in the past whose made similar threats to an elected official, in that case Pinales said after a mental health evaluation his client was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

“Prison or treatment," said Pinales. "If you are looking at the long range you want to have treatment so that this doesn’t happen again.”

The former P&G Employee is currently being held at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Covington, investigators said.

WCPO is working to get more information on the next steps of this investigation.