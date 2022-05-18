Procter & Gamble downtown Cincinnati offices closed, SWAT team present due to 'potential security concern'

CINCINNATI — Procter & Gamble's downtown Cincinnati offices are closed down after a "potential security concern," according to an email sent to P&G employees.

WCPO crews are at the scene saw SWAT officers stationed at the office after the company closed down the offices out of an "abundance of caution," the email said.

P&G contacted CPD late Tuesday evening about a security concern at the downtown location, Cincinnati Police Sgt. Anthony Mitchell said.

"With the recent incidents surrounding the nation, P&G made the decision for their employees not to report to work this morning," Sgt. Mitchell said.

A P&G employee told WCPO that she received a text around 6:30 a.m. instructing her to check her email for further details. She received the email around 6:12 a.m. notifying her that the office was shut down.

The email to P&G employees also said an "extended Cincinnati police presence" will be at all office entrances today, and Sgt. Mitchell said CPD is currently assisting P&G with the security concern.

WCPO A SWAT team is present at P&G's Cincinnati office after a "potential security concern."

P&G's downtown office, located at 1 Procter & Gamble Plaza, is the company's world headquarters. The multinational consumer goods corporation's building takes up two blocks near Sycamore and Broadway streets between E 5th Street and E 6th Street.

The company has multiple other offices throughout the Tri-State that were not included in the security concern.

Currently, all other P&G locations in the Cincinnati area are open.

P&G has been contacted and has no comment on the situation.

No further information will be provided by CPD at this time, per Sgt. Mitchell.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update at more information is available.