What you need to know to stay safe in severe weather

CINCINNATI — As severe weather moves into the Tri-State, storms could produce damaging hail and possible tornadoes.

First, it's important to know what the alerts mean, including knowing the difference between a watch and a warning — two words that sound and look similar, but mean a world of difference when weather's headed your way.

A severe thunderstorm watch or a tornado watch means weather conditions are right for one of these storms to develop. Continue to monitor the weather for any changes.

A severe thunderstorm warning or tornado warning means a severe storm or tornado is present, and it's time to take cover immediately, especially if it's a tornado.

Guidelines for sheltering during a tornado

NOAA

If you or your loved ones live in a mobile home or a home without a basement, it may be crucial for you to get to a safer place. Inside a home, that can be a bathroom: get into the bathtub and cover yourself with a mattress or other soft surface if a tornado is headed your way and you don't have time to go elsewhere.

However, there are also many tornado storm shelters located in the Tri-State. If your home does not allow for safe shelter during a tornado, make a plan to head to a space designated as a shelter.

Here's a list of shelters open throughout the Tri-State:

OHIO:



In Sardinia, the basement of the Sardinia Village Hall will be open

In Mount Orab:

Bible Baptist Church on Main Street First Baptist Church on High Street Mount Orab Church of Christ on Smith Avenue Mount Orab United Methodist Church on Church Street

Bethel Village 3C Community Church on East St. Bethel

Washington Township Fire Department & Township Building on SR-756

Felicity Christian Church on SR-133

City of Milford City Hall on Center Street

Church of Christ in Hamersville on East Main

KENTUCKY:



In Gallatin County:

Warsaw Baptist Church on Main Street Paint Lick Baptist Church on Hwy 1992 Glencoe Church of Christ on Collins Street Sparta Baptist Church on Hwy 467



INDIANA:



Switzerland County Emergency Response basement on East Main Street in Vevay

What to do if you lose power

To get weather updates during an outage, keep a radio nearby or download the WCPO 9 app that will provide breaking weather alerts. If you have time to prepare, charge up all your electrical devices like phones, laptops, etc. Portable cell phone chargers can come in handy during outages.

If power or gas does go out, report it so Duke Energy knows to come out and fix it:



Ohio: Report a gas problem: 800-634-4300

Report an electric problem: 1-800-543-5599

Indiana: Report an electric problem: 800-343-3525

Kentucky: Report a gas problem: 1-800-634-4300

Report an electric problem: 1-800-543-5599

Avoid opening your refrigerator and freezer as much as possible during a power outage. Your food will stay cold for hours if the door is left closed. How long will your food remain safe? Read more on that here.

Your hot water heater, even if it is electric, will stay warm for a few hours. You may be able to avoid suffering through icy showers.

Unplug some of your major appliances after a power outage. When the power comes back on, a power surge could damage those appliances.

If you have a generator, do not connect it to your home's power system unless it has been properly installed and disconnects you from the main power grid when it is operating.

Check on your elderly neighbors before or after an outage. Make sure they are prepared for the storm -- outdoor items are brought in or secure, non-perishable food is on-hand and all windows are shut and locked.

If you have a regular wood stove or fireplace, you can use it for heat if needed. Do not use kerosene heaters, BBQs, or any outdoor-type heater inside. They can create dangerous gases, like carbon monoxide.

If you have to go out, drive carefully. Remember that traffic signals may be out during a power outage; if that is the case, treat these intersections like a four-way stop.