Winter Storm Warning and Cold Weather Advisory issued

Cold. Snow. Sleet and Freezing Rain. We have a lot going on and this is the latest information coming in Friday morning.

First of all, let's talk about our advisories and warnings.

The NWS has now elevated the area to a WINTER STORM WARNING starting Satuday at 10 a.m. and continuing through noon Monday.

The NWS has also issued a COLD WEATHER ADVISORY for Friday at 6 p.m. to noon Saturday. Wind chills will drop to as low as -12 tonight. You should limit your time and exposure to the elements outside.

FRIDAY: Today it's all about the cold! We'll see temperatures holding in the upper teens for the morning and early afternoon hours. By 4 p.m., we'll only be at 15 degrees under a partly cloudy sky. Today is dry. Today is your last "easy" day to get things done and run errands!

FRIDAY NIGHT: The forecast remains quiet tonight but incredibly cold. Our low of 4 degrees will feel like -12. Bundle up!

SATURDAY MORNING: The day starts dry, cold and cloudy. Snow will being to fall in our southern locations between 10 a.m. to noon. This will be very light to start.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON: Snow is likely. It will be slow to accumulate at first, and then it will just start blanketing everything. We could see a few inches of snowfall by the time the sunsets. Temperatures will also be very cold in this timeframe, only warming to 15 degrees. I wouldn't describe road conditions on Saturday as "impassable" but they will get more and more difficult late in the evening.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Snow continues! Light to moderate snowfall will come down all night all, just adding to our totals. By the time the sun rises on Sunday morning, we could be looking at 4-8" of snow on the ground.

SUNDAY: Sunday's forecast is where things get a bit more complicated. Yes, snow is going to continue, especially if you are in our northern locations. But to the south and southeast, sleet and freezing rain will also fall. This could impact our overall snowfall numbers in those regions. We still have high confidence that everyone will see 6+ inches of snowfall. But with sleet in the equation on Sunday, that could really mess up the numbers to the south. If snow holds on long enough, our snowfall numbers would just continue to climb, well above 10". But if sleet takes over for a long period, that will bring down snowfall expectations.

Either way, snow or sleet, roads will not be in good shape. Sunday is the day that roads will be incredibly difficult or impassable at times. The impact on travel conditions will linger into Monday morning. It is going to take a while to clear all this snow, sleet and ice!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Dry and colder

Low: 16

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Slowly falling temperatures

High: 21

FRIDAY NIGHT

Overcast

Much colder, feels like -12

Low: 4

SATURDAY

Snow likely

Accumulation begins in the afternoon

High: 15

SATURDAY NIGHT

Snow likely

Roads becoming difficult

Low: 12

SUNDAY

Heavy snow likely

Periods of sleet and freezing rain too

High: 20

