Highways reopen after crash closed westbound lanes of I-275 and Ronald Reagan

CINCINNATI — The westbound lanes of I-275 were shut down just beyond the Ronald Reagan on-ramp for a crash Thursday morning, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT said all lanes were closed on the highway's westbound side because of the crash. The I-275 closure appeared to stretch between SR-126 and I-74.

The westbound lanes of Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway were also closed beyond Blue Rock Road for the crash.

Officials have not released any information about the crash or whether anyone was hurt.

Traffic impacts stretched east on I-275 past Ronald Reagan for multiple exits during the closure, and traffic continued to move slowly in that area even after the highway reopened. At 9:52 a.m., ODOT reported a 27 minute delay for drivers in that area.