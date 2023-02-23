Watch Now
West side staple Putz's Creamy Whip announces 2023 opening date

Posted at 12:08 PM, Feb 23, 2023
CINCINNATI — Cincinnatians will be able to satisfy their sweet tooth on the west side before too long: Putz's Creamy Whip announced it will re-open for the season on March 20.

The soft-serve staple has been serving up cones and other delicious treats since 1938. Putz's has been family owned since then, serving the Queen City everything from creamy soft-serve ice cream to banana splits to foot-long cheese coneys and barbecue.

The shop has been a community staple frequented by local ball teams celebrating after a game, firefighters on their lunch break and everyone in between.

The shop is located at 2673 Putz Place, off of West Fork Road and typically stays open until some time in September.

