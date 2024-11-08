Weak earthquake reported on Ohio-Kentucky border

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — A weak earthquake was reported on the Ohio-Kentucky border on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS reports a 2.4 magnitude earthquake just after 10:30 a.m. in the area of Georgetown, Ohio. A 2.4 magnitude is considered weak and does not often leave any damage in its wake.

There were no reports of damage with this particular earthquake, but the USGS says areas immediately east and southeast of the star on the map below could have felt the quake.

USGS Weak earthquake reported in Brown County



The earthquake happened at a depth of just more than 5 miles below the surface, the USGS reports.

Earthquake's are not common in the Tri-State region, but they have happened over the years, including a 3.0 magnitude quake in 2021 near the same area as this most recent report.

Click here for more info from the USGS about this earthquake.