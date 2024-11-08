Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Weak earthquake reported on Ohio-Kentucky border

Weak earthquake reported in Brown County
USGS
Weak earthquake reported in Brown County<br/>
Weak earthquake reported in Brown County
Posted
and last updated

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — A weak earthquake was reported on the Ohio-Kentucky border on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS reports a 2.4 magnitude earthquake just after 10:30 a.m. in the area of Georgetown, Ohio. A 2.4 magnitude is considered weak and does not often leave any damage in its wake.

There were no reports of damage with this particular earthquake, but the USGS says areas immediately east and southeast of the star on the map below could have felt the quake.

Weak earthquake reported in Brown County
Weak earthquake reported in Brown County

The earthquake happened at a depth of just more than 5 miles below the surface, the USGS reports.

Earthquake's are not common in the Tri-State region, but they have happened over the years, including a 3.0 magnitude quake in 2021 near the same area as this most recent report.

Click here for more info from the USGS about this earthquake.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Holiday Junction is coming back to the Cincinnati Museum Center Several downtown events will make traffic worse with SB I-471 still closed Talawanda high school teacher placed on leave after social media video

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money