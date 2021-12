MANCHESTER, Ohio (LEX 18) — A magnitude 3.0 earthquake was recorded in southern Ohio and felt in northern Kentucky shortly before 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was 1 mile east of Manchester, Ohio and hit at a depth of 7.3 miles. Viewers in Lewis County, Kentucky reached out to LEX 18 and said they felt it where they live.

U.S. Geological Survey

There are no immediate reports of damage.

