'We (were) determined to play the game' | Les Birdies Golf Club has been breaking barriers for 50 years

CINCINNATI — A golf club for Black women and girls is celebrating almost 50 years of inclusivity.

The Les Birdes Golf Club was formed in 1976: It's a sisterhood full of strong women on the greens.

Barbara Cooksey, 86, is one of the last living founding members.

“It was not a friendly atmosphere and we [were] determined to play the game,” said Cooksey.

She and other women broke barriers nearly 50 years ago looking for a platform to play golf.

“We kept pushing and we decided that our club would be professional Black women,” Cooksey said.

Other women eventually joined the golf club over the years.

“I didn’t start playing golf until five years ago,” said Jackie Parker, membership chair of Les Birdies Golf Club.

Parker got plenty of lessons before becoming a Les Birdie.

She credits Ms. Barbara Cooksey for spending plenty of time with her on the golf course.

“It’s been an addiction for me," said Parker. "I love the game, I love the ladies and I love the experiences that I’ve had and they have gotten me to the point now where I’m comfortable playing in tournaments."

The golf club has now become a safe haven for women breaking barriers on the greens.

"They will help you figure out what you did wrong," said Parker. "They even look at you like ‘did you know what you did wrong?' So it creates that safe space that makes learning the game a lot less threatening or intimidating.”

They’re known for their athleticism and service in the community.

The club has given out $50,000 in scholarships to deserving young women over the last 30 to 40 years.

They hope this will inspire the next generation of Black women golfers to join the Les Birdies Golf Club.

"It makes me proud that I am part of a great group of ladies," Cooksey said.

