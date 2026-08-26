CINCINNATI — More than a month after flash flooding hit the Greater Cincinnati area, some Columbia-Tusculum residents are still waiting for answers and solutions.

Last month, we covered how July's flash flooding caused significant damage for homeowners on Delta Avenue.

Jimmy Comodeca, who lives on Delta Avenue, said while the flooding was devastating, it wasn't a surprise.

“When it starts raining hard, I know what’s going to happen because this consistently happens," Comodeca said.

He said that, for years, when heavy rain moves in, the nearby sewer system backs up and sends water into his street and his home.

“This is not a sustainable way for us to live, because every time this happens, we lose a third of our house," Comodeca said.

WATCH: Hear why Comodeca said he and his neighbors are frustrated that flooding continues to be a problem in his neighborhood:

'We need answers' | Columbia-Tusculum residents frustrated by repeated flooding, lack of solutions

Comodeca said, despite the ongoing issues, there's still no sign of short- or long-term solutions to his neighborhood's problem.

“We need answers," Comodeca said. "We need something to be done here and the lack of urgency is a huge problem to us.”

He said July's flash flooding was one of the worst he's seen.

He said his losses total at least $25,000.

Since that storm, the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) has said no sewer system could have handled that much rain.

On Wednesday, MSD sent the following statement to WCPO about solutions they are working on in the area, in coordination with the city’s Stormwater Management Utility (SMU):

"The main issue in this area is overland flooding, so SMU is taking the lead on a solution. MSD will continue to work with individual property owners through our Sewer Backup (SBU) program and SBU Prevention Program."

“MSD keeps telling us ‘the system didn’t fail'," Comodeca said. "That’s what we saw on the news here, ‘the system didn’t fail’. It feels like it’s failing us.”

We reached out to MSD about Comodeca's concerns. A spokesperson sent us the following statement:

"This area of Delta Avenue is in a very low-lying area that was affected by overland flooding and sewer backups. All residences that were determined to have a sewer backup caused by the MSD public sewer were offered cleaning and can submit claims for reimbursement." Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD)

It's unclear, though, what plans are being discussed for mitigation efforts in the neighborhood.

Comodeca said he's tired of cleaning up, filing claims and starting all over again.

He said what he really wants is a fix.

“It’s helplessness," Comodeca said. "Like nobody is coming to save us. Nobody is coming to help maintain the system that they designed and that we pay for here.”