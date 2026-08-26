FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A 14-year-old Fairfield freshman football player is recovering in a neck brace after he says he was struck by a car Friday night while riding his scooter near Fairfield's Alumni Stadium.

WATCH: A Fairfield football player says he was struck by a car while riding his scooter Friday night. His family is looking for answers.

14-year-old Fairfield football player struck by car; family seeks witnesses

Anthony Way says he had just finished playing in Fairfield's freshman football game against Moeller when he rode his scooter to a nearby Popeyes to get a drink.

When he arrived, the restaurant door was locked. Anthony says he then rode out of the parking lot toward Stadium Drive.

He says a car approached with its headlights off.

"They didn't have their lights on," Anthony said. "I didn't see it. I went across and got hit."

Anthony says the impact sent him flying from his scooter.

"Boom... my front tire got hit, and I flipped over," Anthony said.

Anthony said a bystander stopped the driver. He says the driver told the bystander they did not mean to hit him and then quickly drove away.

Anthony did not speak directly with the driver.

Anthony says he was still in shock and pain after the crash. He eventually left his scooter and walked home, where his mother learned what had happened.

He is now wearing a neck brace and says he is dealing with significant pain.

"People think it's a joke that I got hit by a car, but they don't know how much pain I'm in," said Anthony. "What if they got hit by a car and I laughed at them?"

Crash sidelines football player

The crash is also keeping Anthony away from the sport he loves.

Anthony has played football since he was 4 years old and was looking forward to the start of his freshman season.

His mother, Gloria Way, said one of his biggest concerns is being unable to play.

"His biggest fear is he can't play football because he loves football," Gloria said.

Anthony said missing even a small amount of the season feels significant.

"Even missing a little is like missing a lot," Anthony said.

Family seeks driver, witnesses

Anthony's family is asking anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dashcam or surveillance video from the area around 10:30 p.m. Friday to come forward.

The crash happened near Stadium Drive, which connects the area around Popeyes and Raising Cane's with Fairfield's Alumni Stadium. Waffle House and Speedway are also nearby across Dixie Highway.

In a statement to WCPO 9, the family's attorney said, "Anyone who might have witnessed this incident or has any information that may be relevant to please contact the local police department."

The family initially received a license plate number from the bystander, but later learned the number remembered at the scene was incorrect.

"We just want somebody to take accountability for what they did," Gloria said.

WCPO has reached out to Fairfield police for additional information about the investigation and has not yet received a response.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video that could help identify the vehicle is asked to contact Fairfield police.

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