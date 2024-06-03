WCPO 9 reporter and photographer Jay Warren dies at 54

CINCINNATI — WCPO 9 reporter and photographer Jay Warren has died after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 54.

A native of Minnesota, Jay grew up in the Seattle area and worked in Idaho, Indiana and Kentucky before putting down roots in Cincinnati beginning in 2004, when he started at WCPO.

Watching the Iran hostage crisis on television was the catalyst for Jay's interest in national and foreign affairs, springboarding a long and impactful career in journalism.

In the Tri-State, Jay reported on several big stories, including the search for George and Jennifer Hyatt of Tennessee in Erlanger and their subsequent arrest in Columbus. He was also in Burlington the night David Hopper, the accused "Blue Eyed Rapist," was caught.

Jay has been honored by the Kentucky Associated Press for his work and has also received an Emmy nomination for general news.

In his personal life, other than adoring his wife and only child, Jay was a Junior Olympic volleyball coach and member of the United States Chess Federation, helping teach and grow chess skills for kids across the Tri-State. He was also an avid snowboarder, frequenting Perfect North.

He is survived by his wife Grace and teenage daughter Victoria.