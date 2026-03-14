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Sheriff: Woman in Jackson Township killed by fallen tree on house

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(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
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JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Jackson Township woman was killed Friday afternoon when a tree fell on her home, the Clermont County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said that the Clermont County Communications Center received a 911 call from a passerby about a tree that had fallen on a house in the 3000 block of US-50.

Deputies and first responders arrived at the scene and found an elderly woman who had become trapped under the fallen tree. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office has not identified the woman killed.

The incident remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said.

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