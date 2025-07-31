Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bernie Moreno says he'll ask to 'suspend all federal funding' to Cincinnati if leaders don't come up with plan

Bernie Moreno
Joe Maiorana/AP
Bernie Moreno, Republican senatorial candidate for Ohio, speaks to constituents during a bus tour stop for the Ohio Senate race in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024.
Bernie Moreno
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno said he will ask all federal agencies to suspend funding for Cincinnati if local leaders do not "come up with a plan ... to protect civil rights for their citizens."

In an interview on Fox News, Moreno said he spoke with one of the women injured in what police are calling a "violent attack" downtown early Saturday morning. He said the woman he identified as Holly told him she wanted to have "a nice time out with friends," but instead ended up with what photos show as a black eye, busted lips and bruises on her body.

Moreno shared those graphic images on his social media Wednesday night, saying: "Holly gave me permission to release the photos so that others will never suffer what she did. We need and deserve change."

The senator told "Fox & Friends" Thursday that change includes getting rid of the city's "idiotic political leaders that the citizens allow to have office." He specifically called out Police Chief Teresa Theetge for her comments about social media influencing coverage of the attack, Mayor Aftab Pureval for being on vacation when it occurred and council member Victoria Parks for a Facebook comment claiming the alleged victims "begged for that beat down!"

Moreno said he is "giving" Cincinnati leadership one month to come up with a plan for them to protect civil rights for their citizens "and if they don't do it ... I’m gonna ask these agencies to suspend all federal funding."

"This is a total travesty," Moreno said. "I'm not gonna put up with it. Ohio deserves better, and Cincinnati certainly does, too."

We have reached out to Moreno's office regarding his comments on the violence and have asked to speak with him. We'll update this story when more information is available.

