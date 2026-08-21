Wastewater discharge from Indiana plant released into Whitewater River, health department says

A sewage discharge from a damaged treatment plant in Connorsville, Indiana is being released into the Whitewater River, making it and parts of the Great Miami River unsafe, Hamilton County Public Health announced.

The health department recommends people temporarily avoid contact with the Whitewater River and the Great Miami River south of the confluence, "out of an abundance of caution."

HCPH announced the sewage issue Thursday, but said it learned about it from an August 19 alert from the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO).

The alert says "an unknown amount" of untreated, raw sewage is still actively being released into the Whitewater River from the treatment plant in Indiana, because of recent flooding. That treatment plant, which is located around 50 miles northwest of Hamilton County, is offline and repairs are being planned, HCPH said.

The Whitewater and Great Miami rivers are popular for recreation, including swimming, canoeing and kayaking. Health department officials said these activities are not advised while the waterways could be contaminated.

The Whitewater River flows through western Hamilton County and feeds into the Great Miami River; both eventually flow into the Ohio River. The health department did not say whether it had any concern of the sewage reaching the Ohio River.

The health department is advising people do not swim, boat or play in the water and to avoid bare skin coming into contact with the rivers. Anyone who needs to be near potentially contaminated waterways should wash their hands, clothing and footwear thoroughly, the health department said.