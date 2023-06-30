Watch Now
Wasson Way trail breaks ground on extension connecting Evanston and Avondale

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati city leaders ceremoniously broke ground on the next stage of the Wasson Way trail, a hiking and bike trail that aims to loop 34 miles through the city to connect Cincinnati's 54 communities.

The new leg of the trail will connect Evanston and Avondale to one another and the rest of the trail, which already spans over three miles from Old Red Bank Road in Oakley to Montgomery Road in Evanston.

Now, the new phase of the trail aims to extend the path through Evanston and into Avondale.

"It's wrapped up in everything we're trying to accomplish as a city right now in this moment," said Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval at the groundbreaking event. "Stitching our neighborhoods together so that they don't feel so separate and so that you don't need a car to safely and easily explore our communities."

The new phase is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.

When complete, the Wasson Way trail will be just over 6 miles. It will join a 34-mile trail loop that will connect it to the Little Miami Scenic Trail, the Ohio River Trail and others.

