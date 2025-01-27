Warren County sheriff issues warning about uptick in vehicle thefts

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — The Warren County Sheriff's Office issued a warning on Monday about an uptick in vehicle thefts in the area.

The sheriff's office said the recent thefts don't target any specific vehicle make or model — unlike recent spikes in auto thefts that stemmed specifically from issues with Kias and Hyundais.

In addition, the sheriff's office said the people suspected of committing the thefts are known to carry weapons. Anyone who sees anything suspicious should call 911 and not confront them, the sheriff's office said.

The announcement advises residents to make sure they remove all key fobs from their vehicles and avoid storing those keys or fobs near the front door.

The sheriff's office also suggested residents hide an independent tracking device somewhere inside the vehicle.

The announcement did not provide any information about locations in Warren County that may have been targeted, nor did it provide any additional information about or descriptions of possible suspects.

Anyone with information about the crimes can contact the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 513.695.1280 or the communications center at 513.695.2525.

