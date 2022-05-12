Warren County Police honor fallen officers at annual National Police Week memorial ceremony

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Warren County is honoring fallen police officers at an annual memorial ceremony held During National Police Week.

Held outside the Warren County Sheriff's Office in Lebanon, the Warren County Police Memorial Ceremony — which is being held at 10 a.m. on May 12 — is paying tribute to seven fallen officers this year.

The ceremony is a way to remember those the department has lost and to recognize the dangers those in the line of duty face every day, Sheriff Larry Sims said.

Here are the seven officers being recognized at the ceremony:



Officer George Basore (Franklin P.D.)

Sheriff W.E. Graham (Warren County Sheriff's Office)

Deputy Homer Burlile (Warren County Sheriff's Office)

Chief James Elder (Mason Police Department)

Officer William Johnson (Springboro Police Department)

Officer Jeffrey Phegley (Morrow Police Department)

Sergeant Brian Dulle (Warren County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Sims said in his more than 40 years in law enforcement, there is no pain like losing a fellow officer.

"I have personally experienced in my career three coworker line of duty deaths," Sheriff Sims said. "It is very sobering to think about any of these types of things that can happen at any given time and it takes a unique, special person to be willing to do that."

In addition to those who fell in the line of duty, the ceremony will also hold a moment of silence for all Warren County Law Enforcement Officers who are have died.

The ceremony is held in conjunction with National Police Week, which is recognized from May 11 to May 17 in 2022.

After the ceremony concludes, there will be a procession to LIFEHOUSE Church in Lebanon. From there, surviving family members of fallen officers, elected officials and all law enforcement officers are invited to attend the FOP Memorial Luncheon at the church.

