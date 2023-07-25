PD: Babysitter charged after 20-month-old hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

SPRINGBORO, Ohio — A woman is facing two charges after police said a 20-month-old was seriously injured and had to be hospitalized while in her care, according to police and court records.

Megan Carson, 31, is currently booked into the Warren County jail facing one count of felonious assault and one count of endangering children.

Springboro police said officers were sent to Redbud Drive on April 3 for a report of a 20-month-old child who'd been seriously injured while at her babysitter's home. Police described the child's injuries as "life-threatening."

The child was taken to Liberty Children's Hospital first, but was later transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital for treatment.

She was hospitalized in the intensive care unit "for several weeks" because of her injuries, Springboro police said.

After that, police began to investigate the incident in tandem with the Warren County Prosecutor's Office, police said. On July 21, a grand jury ultimately indicted Carson on the two charges she faces.

A warrant was issued for her arrest and she was taken into police custody on July 24, police said.

Police did not release any information on why they believe Carson was responsible for the child's injuries, or what happened in the house that resulted in the girl's hospitalization.