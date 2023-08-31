Watch Now
Serious Warren County crash: Road closures impact traffic to Little Miami School District

Posted at 7:22 AM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 07:22:21-04

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A serious crash in Warren County is causing a significant impact to early morning traffic, investigator said.

The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday at US 22 and Stubbs Mills Road.

US 22 is closed between Zoar Road and Hopewell Valley Drive. Stubs Mills Road is closed from US 22 to Mason-Morrow-Millgrove Road.

The Hamilton Township Police Department said the closures will impact school travel to the Little Miami School District.

The closures will last for an "extended period of time," police said.

Little Miami Schools traffic should use Zoar Road and Ford Road as a detour, police said.

Investigators have not said how many people are involved in the crash.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

