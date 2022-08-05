Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWarren County

Actions

Police: Semi leaks 100 gallons of fuel on Southbound I-75 in Warren County

Expect delays
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
I-75_at_SR-63.jpg
Posted at 9:13 AM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 09:13:43-04

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio  — The Environmental Protection Agency is on the scene of a disabled semi-truck on I-75 southbound in Warren County after investigators said it leaked nearly 100 gallons of diesel fuel.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said the call came out around 7:30 a.m. Friday near the Hamilton Lebanon Road exit.

Police said to expect delays if you are heading in that direction.

It is unclear how long clean up will take.

This is an ongoing situation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Cincy Lifestyle

More local news:
Maineville woman loses home to fire, then says contractor took her money Spring Grove family's car stolen by teen targeting Kias, Hyundais Summer program in Hamilton teaches students job skills, financial literacy

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.