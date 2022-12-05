I-75 reopened after fatal early-morning crash

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after an early morning crash on I-75 in the West End neighborhood, police said.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on Winchell Avenue at the I-75 Northbound split.

The highway was shut down for nearly six hours while crews investigated and cleared the scene.

Access to I-75 N and River Road is still blocked from WB Fort Washington Way. Police have not said when it will reopen.

