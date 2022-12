CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash on SR-73 in Clinton County, near Williams Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:07 p.m. Tuesday night, OSHP said. SR-73 was closed at the time of the crash and remained closed for hours after.

Officials have not released any information on how the crash happened or the identities of anyone involved.