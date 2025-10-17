OSHP: 1 dead after overnight crash on I-75 in Warren County

MONROE, Ohio — A man is dead after he traveled off I-75 and overturned his car early Friday morning, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

OSHP said a preliminary investigation determined 37-year-old David Hicks was driving southbound on I-75 near mile marker 30 in Warren County when he traveled off the right side of the road and overturned his Jeep Rubicon.

Officials said Hicks was the only person in his car and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Hicks was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

OSHP's Lebanon Post is investigating the crash.