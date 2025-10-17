CPD: 1 in custody after police used Taser, fired shot to disarm person with knife in South Cumminsville

CINCINNATI — One person is in custody after Cincinnati police said officers used a Taser and fired one shot while trying to disarm a person with a knife in South Cumminsville Friday morning.

CPD Sgt. Anthony Mitchell said officers responded to a group home on Dreman Avenue for a reported mental health crisis after a person threatened their roommates with a knife.

When they arrived, police said the person would not drop the knife and instead fought with officers, throwing furniture at them.

CPD Sgt. Anthony Mitchell said officers used a Taser that did not take effect before one officer fired a single shot. The bullet did not hit the person, but did result in the person dropping their knife.

The person was taken into custody. Neither they nor anyone inside the home was injured.