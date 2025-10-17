Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police: 2 hospitalized, including officer, after driver crashes into Covington PD cruiser on I-75/71

COVINGTON, Ky. — Two people, including a Covington officer, were taken to the hospital after police said a driver crashed into the officer's cruiser while he was helping a person with a disabled vehicle on I-75/71.

Covington police said an officer had his emergency lights on, blocking the right northbound lane on I-75/71 at the 191 mile marker, to assist a driver with a disabled vehicle just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police said another driver hit the officer's cruiser from behind, "pushing it nearly 150 feet." The officer was taken to St. Elizabeth Covington for minor injuries and has since been released.

The driver who hit the officer's cruiser was taken to UC Medical Center with a broken leg.

Police said no charges have been filed at this time, but the crash remains under investigation to determine whether alcohol, drugs or speed played a role.

"We want to remind all motorists that Kentucky law requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching emergency vehicles on the interstate," police said in a release. "Doing so protects first responders, other motorists, and yourself."

