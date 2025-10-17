North College Hill Police searching for non-verbal child's family

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — The North College Hill Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a non-verbal child found early this morning.

Police said the child was found near the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and W. Galbraith Road. They were not able to give their name or any information, but officers at working to locate their family.

Anyone who might recognize the child is asked to call North College Hill Police at 513-825-2280 or call 911.