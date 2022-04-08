One dead, one injured after driver hits fire truck on highway

FRANKLIN, Ohio — One person is dead and another has been hospitalized after the driver of a car hit the back of a City of Franklin Fire Department truck while it was responding to a different crash on I-75 on Thursday night, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The OSHP was investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer on I-75 north within the city of Franklin in Warren County on Thursday night. No one was harmed in that crash. Then, around 11:23 p.m., a fire truck parked behind the crash in the left lane of the road, with its lights on, was hit by a silver 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with two people inside.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 19-year-old Dominique Horton of Dayton, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene. A person in the front passenger seat was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

OSHP said neither person in the Chevrolet was wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened.

Four City of Franklin Fire Department employees were inside the fire truck when it was hit, but none were injured, OSHP said.

Speed and alcohol or drugs are suspected to have played a part in the crash, according to OSHP.