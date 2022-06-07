Fairfield police identify officer, man he shot while responding to 911 hang-up

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Police in Fairfield identified the officer and the man he shot while responding to a 911 hang-up over the weekend.

Rodolfo Molina-Hernandez, 36, is in the hospital after Officer Nick Davis shot him in the 3300 block of Port Union Road June 5. Police said Molina-Hernandez is in stable condition, noting he has not been taken into custody nor formally charged.

Officers were dispatched to Port Union Road around 3:45 p.m. Sunday after someone called 911 saying "there's a guy with a gun" and "send the police." When they arrived, an incident report said Davis found Molina-Hernandez standing in the road.

According to the report, Davis attempted to talk to Molina-Hernandez and noticed a gun in his hand. He then ordered Molina-Hernandez to drop the gun multiple times. Davis fired several rounds after he said Molina-Hernandez pointed the gun at him.

Molina-Hernandez was hit and other officers arrived to provide medical services. No one else was hurt.

Davis is heard calling the gun a "toy gun" in radio traffic after the shooting.

"Apparently it was just a toy gun, but he was pointing it at me," Davis said.

Provided by the Fairfield Police Department

In a media release, police said Davis believed the gun was real during the incident. Afterward, he called it a toy. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations confirmed it was a real firearm during its investigation.

Davis was hired by the Fairfield Police Department in October 2021, completing the field training officer program in January 2022. He is on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Police said Davis was wearing a body camera, and said the footage will be released at a later date.

READ MORE

Mother of man killed in East Price Hill says officer shooting suspect was 'karma'

'They saved lives today': Woman dead after exchanging gunfire with Miami Township police