1 dead after woman exchanges gunfire with Miami Township police

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after an officer exchanged gunfire with a woman in Miami Township.

Police Chief Mike Mills said they received multiple calls around 5 p.m. about a woman firing shots in the parking lot of Berry Lane Apartments. When police arrived, Mills said the woman fired one round at officers.

Mills said the three officers at the scene told the woman to drop her gun. When one officer stood up, Mills said the woman fired another round. Mills said the officer fired six rounds, hitting her.

EMS arrived on scene and called for air care. Mills said the woman was pronounced dead when she arrived at the air care location.

Miami Township Police called the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the organization that conducts investigations into officer-involved shootings. Mills said he has seen the body camera footage and the department hopes to release it as soon as Saturday.

Mills said police have previously responded to calls about the woman, noting one officer on scene was calling out her name. He said the situation likely had to deal with mental health. According to Mills, Miami Township officers are "highly trained" in how to deal with mental health situations.

"We have an on-staff mental health worker that was here from the word go, but we can't bring him in when she's firing rounds," Mills said.

Mills said the officers on scene have never been involved in a shooting and said he cannot remember police ever being involved in a shooting inside Miami Township.

Neither the woman nor the officer's names have been released. Mills said the officer who fired shots will be put on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation.

"He's a veteran officer ... but he did a really good job of trying to talk to her and rendering aid afterwards," Mills said. "If there was somebody with a textbook, he did it textbook."

The Bureau of Criminal Investigations is leading the investigation into the shooting.

