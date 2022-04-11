Cincinnati police officer shoots, kills suspect in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Cincinnati police say one of its officers shot someone in Covington Monday morning, and multiple sources tell WCPO that person is dead.

Cincinnati Police Department Interim Chief Theresa Theetge confirmed the shooting to WCPO in the area of 18th and Garrard streets in Covington. Sources tell WCPO that person was wanted in connection to a recent murder.

Theetge spoke to reporters in Covington and said Cincinnati officers were there for "police activity", but did not go into details what type of police activity it was. Theetge said it resulted in the officer shooting someone.

Theetge did not provide any further details.

Cincinnati police said Kentucky State Police would handle the investigation.

WCPO has a crew there working to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

I’m at Garrad and 18th street in Covington. Still waiting on official info but both Cincinnati police and Covington police are here. Including CPD Chief Theetge. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/QDpMtOAqiz — Mariel Carbone (@MarielCarbone) April 11, 2022

