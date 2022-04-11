Watch
Cincinnati police officer shoots, kills suspect in Covington

Suspect was wanted in connection to recent murder
WCPO
Covington and Cincinnati police have a large presence on 18th and Garrard in Covington. WCPO has a crew at the scene working to learn more.
Posted at 11:00 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 11:34:28-04

COVINGTON, Ky. — Cincinnati police say one of its officers shot someone in Covington Monday morning, and multiple sources tell WCPO that person is dead.

Cincinnati Police Department Interim Chief Theresa Theetge confirmed the shooting to WCPO in the area of 18th and Garrard streets in Covington. Sources tell WCPO that person was wanted in connection to a recent murder.

Theetge spoke to reporters in Covington and said Cincinnati officers were there for "police activity", but did not go into details what type of police activity it was. Theetge said it resulted in the officer shooting someone.

Theetge did not provide any further details.

Cincinnati police said Kentucky State Police would handle the investigation.

WCPO has a crew there working to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

