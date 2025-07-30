'It's crippling' | After her day care flooded, Morrow business owner believes Duke Energy is to blame

MORROW, Ohio — A Morrow day care owner is facing extensive repairs after flooding damaged her business, which she claims was caused by a Duke Energy construction project.

Diana Dillion, owner of the Morrow Early Childhood Development Center, said construction crews working on a gas pipeline placed what appeared to be tarps underneath nearby drains. She claims this led to severe flooding after heavy rainfall on July 18.

provided

"You could not see the roundabout, like there was so much water," Dillion said.

The flooding forced Dillion to close her day care for an entire week. That cost her lost income and still left her with the cost of repairing damage to the property, the 21-year-old business owner told me.

"This drain right here was completely backed up, and you could see everything just puddling right there," Dillion said.

Provided Drain outside of daycare.

The water damage affected floors, walls and cabinets in all four of the day care's classrooms, which now require replacement. Dillion estimated repairs will cost more than $70,000.

"It's a lot of water damage in there," Dillion said. "We've worked hard to get two rooms repaired enough to open them up."

Jessica Vick, the day care administrator, expressed concern about the impact on the children who attend the center.

"For many kids, childcare is their safe place. So, it really broke my heart that we were closed," Vick said.

WATCH: Diana Dillion discusses the damage to her day care center

Ohio day care owner blames Duke Energy for flooding that caused thousands in damage

Dillion's insurance doesn't cover flooding on the ground level, leaving her in a difficult financial position.

"To them this is nothing, but to me this is a lot — it's crippling," Dillion said.

She believes Duke Energy should pay for the damage based on their easement agreement, which mentions responsibility for "actual physical damage."

When I contacted Duke Energy about these concerns, the company acknowledged the area around Dillion's business received 5 to 7 inches of rain in one hour that day, with a nearby creek rising 12 inches.

provided

However, Duke Energy denied covering drains.

In a statement, the company said, "By our OPEA requirements, we have to put sediment control devices out, which include drain protection. It keeps out sediment but allows water to go through."

Dillion remains unconvinced.

"I think that they need to take ownership," Dillion said. "The fact that there's never been flooding through here before."