Mold delays first day of class for students in Wayne Township

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — A mold issue forced the Wayne Local School District in Wayne Township to extend summer vacation for some Waynesville Junior/Senior High students.

Students were supposed to return for the year Tuesday but superintendent Pat Dubbs said the district recently discovered the HVAC unit in the building failed, causing high humidity. That moisture was absorbed by the ceiling tiles, causing mold.

Dubbs said the district has been aggressive in working with its insurance company and restoration company to remove the mold and test the air quality to make sure it’s safe to return to the building.

He added in a note posted on the school’s website that when completed, the air quality reports will be shared online so parents can see that the levels are safe.

“We are proactive and we’ve acted with an abundance of caution to protect the entire school community,” Dubbs said.

The district said not all portions of the building were impacted but all of the ceiling tiles in the school were moved and need to be replaced.

There is no set date for the rest of the students to return.

Find the latest updates from the Wayne Local School District HERE.

