Colerain High School closed Friday due to water main break

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Colerain High School is closed Friday due to a water main break, giving sophomores, juniors and seniors an extra weekend of summer vacation.

The freshman had their first day of school Thursday but Friday was supposed to be day number one for the rest of the students.

Northwest Local School District posted the following statement on its website:

"Due to the timeline of the water main break being fixed, Colerain High School will be closed today, August 19, 2022. Information regarding after-school events and athletics will be communicated later. Please continue to look for updates."

It is unclear what caused the water main break or how long it will take to get it fixed.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

