Video: Child stuck inside claw machine at Mason Community Center

MASON, Ohio — Video shows the moment a child went inside a claw machine at the Mason Community Center earlier this week.

Police and EMS were called to the community center on Mason-Montgomery Road at around 1 p.m. July 7 to help remove a child trapped from a stuffed animal claw machine. Surveillance footage from the city shows the moment a child walks towards the machine, looks into the door where a prize comes out and begins climbing inside it.

WATCH: Video shows the child getting into the claw machine

A man with a volunteer shirt walks by the machine, appearing to see the child's legs sticking out of the door before the child fully enters the machine.

In another clip, employees appear to unplug the machine and bring it into a nearby store as a woman who appears to be the child's mom walks with them.

Police and EMS then work to open the back of the machine, letting the child out. A police report confirms the child had no injuries.

In the end, it appears the child gave their brand-new stuffed animal to their mom after they were let out.