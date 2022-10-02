Local group takes thousands of kids with life-threatening conditions to Kings Island for a day of fun

MASON, Ohio — A Kid Again Southwest Ohio partnered with Kings Island to help families with children who have life-threatening conditions create long-lasting memories.

“A Kid Again is an organization that works with families that has a child under the age of 20 that has a life-threatening condition. So, what we do is we do adventures for the entire family,” said Terrence Sherrer, executive director of A Kid Again's Southwest Ohio Chapter.

The organization has partnered with the amusement park for over two decades.

“A Kid Again is such a great organization in our Cincinnati community, and with kids coming from all over the Tri-State today we just love to give back in that way and provide them with a day where they can just kick back and relax, enjoy the fall festivities that we have going on here in the park,” said Chad Showalter, the director of communications at Kings Island.

Sherrer said they are anticipating 6,500 individuals to be at the park. He added that this day is more than just creating fun memories — it also gives families the opportunity to bond with each other.

“When you take some [children] that have physical disabilities and you put them in a room with a bunch of kids that don’t. They stand out like a sore thumb. But, when you put that child in a room where other kids are going through some similar things, they can sit, relax, smile, they joke, laugh, so our adventures are very important to the families,” Sherrer said.

The park is still open to the public during this event. Showalter said his staff looks forward to this event each year.

“We look forward to this every season because when those kids walk through the turnstiles and they see the fountain, and they see the tower, and the smile comes on their face you know it’s going to be a great day here at the park,” Showalter said.

Sherrer said there are a variety of ways people can get involved in A Kid Again. You can visit their website for more information.