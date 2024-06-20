Kings Island: 1 hospitalized after person believed to be hit by Banshee

MASON, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after Kings Island officials said they were believed to have been hit by the Banshee roller coaster Wednesday night.

In a statement, Kings Island said the person entered a restricted area at the Banshee at around 8 p.m. and was believed to have been hit by the ride. The person was taken to UC Medical Center where their condition is currently unknown.

"Kings Island’s focus continues to be on the welfare of the guest and his family," the park said.

Kings Island said the ride will remain closed as park personnel and local officials conduct an investigation.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.