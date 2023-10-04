Lebanon Fire Department debuts new baby box, the 10th in the state of Ohio

LEBANON, Ohio — Lebanon debuted the 10th Safe Haven Baby Box in Ohio on Wednesday

The boxes are being installed by fire departments across the country to give parents the option to safely, securely and anonymously surrender their newborn if they are unable to provide care. Under Ohio's Safe Haven Law, a baby box, also known as a newborn safety incubator, allows parents to anonymously surrender a newborn without facing criminal charges.

Once a baby is placed inside the box, the device locks and sends a series of alerts to first responders.

Lebanon's baby box, which is located at 601 N Broadway Avenue, is the 170th baby box in the U.S.

In June 2023, the Hebron Fire Department in Northern Kentucky added a baby box at its North Bend Road station.

Since Safe Haven's launch in 2016, 35 babies have been surrendered nationwide in baby boxes, according to Safe Haven Baby Boxes' website.

Here is the full list of Safe Haven Baby Boxes in the Tri-State area:



Delhi Township — 697 Neeb Road

Fort Mitchell Fire Department — 2355 Dixie Highway

Hebron Fire Department — 3120 North Bend Road

Lawrenceburg Fire Department — 300 W Tate Street

Lebanon Fire Department — 601 N Broadway Avenue

Mary Margaret Health (Batesville) — 321 Mitchell Avenue

Milan EMS — 212 Maple Street

Sunman Area Life Squad — 403 N Meridian Street

Switzerland County Emergency Response — 809 E Main Street

Union Township Fire Department — 1141 Old State Route 74

Versailles EMS — 727 W Hopewell Road