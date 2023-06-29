Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 74-year-old Lebanon woman who walked away from Bob Evans restaurant

LEBANON, Ohio — Lebanon police have issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a 74-year-old woman.

Investigators said Patricia Whitaker walked away from the Bob Evans restaurant in Warren County on Stubbs Mill Road around 3 p.m. Wednesday and hasn't been seen since.

She was wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and jeans, police said.

According to investigators, Whitaker suffers from memory issues and police are concerned for her safety.

If you have any information that could lead to the whereabouts of Whitaker, call 911 or contact the Lebanon Police Department at 513-932-2010.

