Here's where you can see fireworks or enjoy a festival this July 4th

This Fourth of July holiday falls on a Tuesday, so celebrations for Independence Day are spread out over more days than usual.

But that just means there are plenty of opportunities to find festivals, fun and fireworks in the Tri-State this year.

Here's a roundup of many of the events going on in the Greater Cincinnati region for the Fourth of July:

Saturday, July 1

Rising Sun Stars & Stripes Celebration — downtown Rising Sun, Ind.



Festival begins a 4 p.m.

Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Light Up Aurora — Gabbard Riverfront Park, Aurora, Ind.

Festival begins at 6 p.m.

Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Monday, July 3

Coney Island Balloon Glow — 6201 Kellogg Avenue, Cincinnati



Park opens at 10 a.m. with events all day

Fireworks begin at 10:15 p.m.

Madeira Independence Day Parade & Celebration

Parade begins at 6 p.m. at Miami Avenue

Festival follows at Sellman Park, with live music

Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Green Township Independence Day Celebration — 6717 Bridgetown Road, Green Twp.

Music begins at 6:30 p.m.

Fireworks begin at dusk

Food, alcohol served at the festival

Fairfield's Red, White & KaBOOM — Village Green Park and Harbin Park

Food trucks at Village Green Park at 5 p.m.

Viewing of "Captain America: The First Avenger" at 6 p.m.

Festival begins at Harbin Park at 7 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

City of Florence Independence Day Celebration — 8100 Ewing Blvd., Florence, Ky.

Festival begins at 7 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

Stricker's Grove



Park opens at 2 p.m. and closes at 11 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Sisters of Notre Dame Fourth of July Festival — 1601 Dixie Highway, Covington, Ky

1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Food trucks, beer, soft drinks

Live entertainment, games, raffles

Fretboard Brewing Red, White & Blue Ash — 4335 Glendale Milford Road, Blue Ash

Live music begins at 6 p.m.

Collective Soul takes the stage at 8:15 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Kings Island Fireworks

Park remains open until midnight

Anderson Township Independence Day Parade — Beechmont Avenue

Parade begins at 10 a.m. and ends at Anderson Towne Center

City of Loveland Independence Day Celebration — Nisbet Park

Kid Zone runs from 4 to 6:30 p.m. with activities, including meeting an FC Cincinnati player

Yankee Doodle Dog Show starts at 4 p.m.

Parade begins from Loveland Elementary School at 7 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

