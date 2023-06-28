Here's where you can see fireworks or enjoy a festival this July 4th

This Fourth of July holiday falls on a Tuesday, so celebrations for Independence Day are spread out over more days than usual.
But that just means there are plenty of opportunities to find festivals, fun and fireworks in the Tri-State this year.
Here's a roundup of many of the events going on in the Greater Cincinnati region for the Fourth of July:
Saturday, July 1
Rising Sun Stars & Stripes Celebration — downtown Rising Sun, Ind.
- Festival begins a 4 p.m.
- Fireworks at 10 p.m.
Light Up Aurora — Gabbard Riverfront Park, Aurora, Ind.
- Festival begins at 6 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
Monday, July 3
Coney Island Balloon Glow — 6201 Kellogg Avenue, Cincinnati
- Park opens at 10 a.m. with events all day
- Fireworks begin at 10:15 p.m.
Madeira Independence Day Parade & Celebration
- Parade begins at 6 p.m. at Miami Avenue
- Festival follows at Sellman Park, with live music
- Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.
Green Township Independence Day Celebration — 6717 Bridgetown Road, Green Twp.
- Music begins at 6:30 p.m.
- Fireworks begin at dusk
- Food, alcohol served at the festival
Fairfield's Red, White & KaBOOM — Village Green Park and Harbin Park
- Food trucks at Village Green Park at 5 p.m.
- Viewing of "Captain America: The First Avenger" at 6 p.m.
- Festival begins at Harbin Park at 7 p.m.
- Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.
City of Florence Independence Day Celebration — 8100 Ewing Blvd., Florence, Ky.
- Festival begins at 7 p.m.
- Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4
Stricker's Grove
- Park opens at 2 p.m. and closes at 11 p.m.
- Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.
Sisters of Notre Dame Fourth of July Festival — 1601 Dixie Highway, Covington, Ky
- 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Food trucks, beer, soft drinks
- Live entertainment, games, raffles
Fretboard Brewing Red, White & Blue Ash — 4335 Glendale Milford Road, Blue Ash
- Live music begins at 6 p.m.
- Collective Soul takes the stage at 8:15 p.m.
- Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.
Kings Island Fireworks
- Park remains open until midnight
Anderson Township Independence Day Parade — Beechmont Avenue
- Parade begins at 10 a.m. and ends at Anderson Towne Center
City of Loveland Independence Day Celebration — Nisbet Park
- Kid Zone runs from 4 to 6:30 p.m. with activities, including meeting an FC Cincinnati player
- Yankee Doodle Dog Show starts at 4 p.m.
- Parade begins from Loveland Elementary School at 7 p.m.
- Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.
Watch Live: