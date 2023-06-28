Watch Now
Here's where you can see fireworks or enjoy a festival this July 4th

Red, White and Blue Ash
Joe Simon
FILE PHOTO: The annual Red, White and Blue Ash celebration drew thousands of people to Summit Park to celebrate Fourth of July on July 4, 2018. Thousands turned out for the great music in spite of the heat.
Posted at 5:43 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 17:45:28-04

This Fourth of July holiday falls on a Tuesday, so celebrations for Independence Day are spread out over more days than usual.

But that just means there are plenty of opportunities to find festivals, fun and fireworks in the Tri-State this year.

Here's a roundup of many of the events going on in the Greater Cincinnati region for the Fourth of July:

Saturday, July 1

Rising Sun Stars & Stripes Celebration — downtown Rising Sun, Ind.

  • Festival begins a 4 p.m.
  • Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Light Up Aurora — Gabbard Riverfront Park, Aurora, Ind.

  • Festival begins at 6 p.m.
  • Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Monday, July 3

Coney Island Balloon Glow — 6201 Kellogg Avenue, Cincinnati

  • Park opens at 10 a.m. with events all day
  • Fireworks begin at 10:15 p.m.

Madeira Independence Day Parade & Celebration

  • Parade begins at 6 p.m. at Miami Avenue
  • Festival follows at Sellman Park, with live music
  • Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Green Township Independence Day Celebration — 6717 Bridgetown Road, Green Twp.

  • Music begins at 6:30 p.m.
  • Fireworks begin at dusk
  • Food, alcohol served at the festival

Fairfield's Red, White & KaBOOM — Village Green Park and Harbin Park

  • Food trucks at Village Green Park at 5 p.m.
  • Viewing of "Captain America: The First Avenger" at 6 p.m.
  • Festival begins at Harbin Park at 7 p.m.
  • Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

City of Florence Independence Day Celebration — 8100 Ewing Blvd., Florence, Ky.

  • Festival begins at 7 p.m.
  • Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

Stricker's Grove

  • Park opens at 2 p.m. and closes at 11 p.m.
  • Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Sisters of Notre Dame Fourth of July Festival — 1601 Dixie Highway, Covington, Ky

  • 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Food trucks, beer, soft drinks
  • Live entertainment, games, raffles

Fretboard Brewing Red, White & Blue Ash — 4335 Glendale Milford Road, Blue Ash

  • Live music begins at 6 p.m.
  • Collective Soul takes the stage at 8:15 p.m.
  • Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Kings Island Fireworks

  • Park remains open until midnight

Anderson Township Independence Day Parade — Beechmont Avenue

  • Parade begins at 10 a.m. and ends at Anderson Towne Center

City of Loveland Independence Day Celebration — Nisbet Park

  • Kid Zone runs from 4 to 6:30 p.m. with activities, including meeting an FC Cincinnati player
  • Yankee Doodle Dog Show starts at 4 p.m.
  • Parade begins from Loveland Elementary School at 7 p.m.
  • Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

