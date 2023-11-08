Harveysburg residents vote not to dissolve village ... but reject funding for it

HARVEYSBURG, Ohio — Harveysburg voters decided not to surrender their corporate powers during Tuesday’s general election, but they also rejected a pair of tax levies that will expire on Dec. 31, putting funding for the community in question.

In final, unofficial results from the Warren County Board of Elections, the vote was 55.07% against dissolution to 44.93% for the surrender of its corporate powers.

With a population of about 554 residents that includes 443 registered voters, 276 ballots were cast in this election that determined the future of the village. The margin was 28 votes. Had the issue been approved, the village would have dissolved and would be absorbed into Massie Twp.

Harveysburg residents upset about new permit and inspection fees approved in August opted to fight town hall by placing a question on the Nov. 7 general ballot proposing the surrender of the village’s corporate powers, to dissolve the village which was founded in 1829.

Tax levies fail for second year in a row

Voters rejected a pair of five-year tax levies, a 2.5-mill police levy and a 2.5-mill general operating levy. Both levies, which expire Dec. 31, 2023, were on the ballot for renewal and are also asking for a 0.5% increase. Village officials said passage of these levies are critical to providing services to residents.

The operating levy was being rejected by a vote of 61.29% against to 38.71% for, according to final, unofficial results from the Warren County elections board.

The proposed police levy was also failing by a unofficial vote of 63.57% against to 36.43% for, in early results.

In the November 2022 general election, voters rejected both levy renewal requests for general operating and police services.

In the mayoral race, unofficial voting had Jonathan Funk, 51, leading Christian Foster, 53, by a vote of 66% to 34.%, according to final, unofficial results from the Warren County Board of Elections.

Funk said he’s looking forward to taking office and is happy residents voted to keep the village intact.

“I think it’s really good and the residents were informed of the ramifications of surrendering its power as a village,” he said. “We would have lost local representation and lose tax revenues.”

In a three-way race for the two open Harveysburg council seats, Patrick Bennett (36%) and Richard Verga (34%) were elected, while incumbent council president Mark Tipton (30%) was not.