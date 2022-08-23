Students return to Franklin Junior and Senior High Schools after threat sparked evacuation

FRANKLIN, Ohio — A threat made Tuesday morning has forced students and staff at the Franklin Junior and Senior High School to evacuate. Students and staff have since returned to their classrooms after authorities cleared the building.

All students are safe and accounted for, school officials said.

School officials said in a social media post that all students and staff at the Fourth Street building have been evacuated to Gerke Elementary. Officials said public safety authorities are still searching the school.

The social media post did not elaborate on the kind of threat made or who may have made it.

Parents should avoid the area while police and emergency personnel assess the situation, officials said.