Police: Train derailed in Franklin, causing minor injuries to train crew

FRANKLIN, Ohio — A train is derailed and on its side in Franklin, near the intersection of Forest Avenue and Chestnut Street, according to Franklin police.

Police said officers, fire crews and other emergency personnel are on the scene; the area is closed to all traffic while crews begin recovery operations, Franklin police said.

Occupants of the train sustained minor injuries in the derailment, police said; no civilians, bystanders or other vehicles were involved in the derailment.

In photos shared by the police department, it appears the engine at the front of the train completely overturned onto its side and multiple other cars behind it are either also overturned, or off the tracks.

Officials have not yet said what caused the train to derail and overturn.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes while the incident is investigated.

WCPO has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.