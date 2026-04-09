Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityWarren CountyFranklin

Actions

Police: Train derailed in Franklin, causing minor injuries to train crew

train derailment.jpg
Franklin Police Department
train derailment.jpg
Posted
and last updated

FRANKLIN, Ohio — A train is derailed and on its side in Franklin, near the intersection of Forest Avenue and Chestnut Street, according to Franklin police.

Police said officers, fire crews and other emergency personnel are on the scene; the area is closed to all traffic while crews begin recovery operations, Franklin police said.

Occupants of the train sustained minor injuries in the derailment, police said; no civilians, bystanders or other vehicles were involved in the derailment.

In photos shared by the police department, it appears the engine at the front of the train completely overturned onto its side and multiple other cars behind it are either also overturned, or off the tracks.

Officials have not yet said what caused the train to derail and overturn.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes while the incident is investigated.

WCPO has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

Replay: WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Cincinnati Reds unveil new all-red City Connect uniforms Tennessee man found in Florida with missing Colerain teen federally charged A look back at the Blue Ash, Montgomery tornado and its impacts, 27 years later

Protect your important information! Join us for Shred Day this Saturday. Click here to learn more