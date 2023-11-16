Memorial service held for Franklin K-9 killed in crash

FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Franklin Police Department is holding a memorial service to remember and mourn a K-9 killed when a wrong-way driver crashed into a Franklin police cruiser on Nov. 11.

The service to honor the K-9, named Fury, is happening at New Vine Community Church. Franklin police said a procession will take Ohio 123 to downtown Franklin, Ohio before turning right on Main, right on East Fourth Street then to Lower Springboro Road, where the procession will end.

The K-9 was killed earlier in November when two Franklin police officers with their K-9 were on patrol traveling southwest on South River Street near W 7th Street.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 21-year-old Michael Sims was speeding the wrong way on South River Street before he collided with the Franklin police cruiser. Sims then drove off the roadway and struck a tree before stopping.

OSHP said Fury, the K-9, was transported to MedVet where he died due to his injuries. The two officers only had minor injuries after the crash but were transported to Kettering Health Franklin.

Sims was hospitalized after the crash for minor injuries. OSHP said he is charged with felonious assault of a police officer and felonious assault of a police dog with additional charges potentially coming.