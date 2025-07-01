Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CPD: Man dies three months after alleged assault in Spring Grove Village

CINCINNATI — A man has died from injuries he sustained three months ago after an alleged assault, according to Cincinnati police.

Police said 55-year-old Dion Briggs died Monday.

According to CPD, officers responded to Kings Run Drive in Spring Grove Village at around 9:30 p.m. on March 28 after receiving a report of an assault.

When police got there, they found Briggs suffering from "serious physical harm," CPD said.

Briggs was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

Police did not provide any information about Briggs' injuries, or whether they had a suspect in the assault.

