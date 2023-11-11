OSHP: Franklin K-9 killed, officers sustain minor injuries in crash involving police cruiser

FRANKLIN, Ohio — A Frankling Police Department K-9 died Saturday after a crash involving a police cruiser, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

Around 10:40 a.m. two Franklin police officers with their K-9 were on patrol traveling southwest on South River Street near W 7th Street. OSHP said 21-year-old Michael Sims began speeding the wrong way on South River Street before he struck the Franklin police cruiser. Sims then drove off the roadway and struck a tree before stopping.

OSHP said Fury, the K-9, was transported to MedVet where he died due to his injuries. The two officers only had minor injuries after the crash but were transported to Kettering Health Franklin.

Sims was transported to Atrium Hospital with minor injuries. OSHP said he is charged with felonious assault of a police officer and felonious assault of a police dog with additional charges potentially coming. After he's released from the hospital, he will be held at the Warren County Jail, OSHP said.