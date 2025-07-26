Sheriff: 'Active incident' in Deerfield Township prompts emergency alert to all Warren County residents

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An 'active incident' in the Landen area of Deerfield Township prompted an emergency alert to be sent out to all Warren County residents and others from surrounding counties, the Warren County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said.

"We have an active incident in the Landen area of Deerfield Township, where an emergency alert inadvertently went out to unintended areas," WCSO said on social media.

WCSO said there is no threat to the community, and it's an isolated incident.

Warren County Sheriff Barry Riley told WCPO that the sheriff's office is holding off on providing specific details about the incident because it's still active. He did tell us that no deputies or law enforcement have been injured in the incident.

A video provided to WCPO shows several police units along Spring Mill Way off of Meadow Drive in the Landen area.

Landen Deerfield Twp SWAT incident

A WCPO crew saw cruisers from multiple law enforcement agencies, including Deerfield Fire and Rescue, Mason Fire and Rescue, Monroe Police, Deerfield Township police and more. Our crew also saw several police officers in tactical gear.

A neighbor who lives nearby told us that the first ambulances and crews responded to a home on Spring Mill Way around noon.

Warren County EMA said in a press release that the alert regarding the incident in the Landen area was accidentally sent out to a much wider area due to "a technical malfunction."

WCPO learned the alert was not only sent to all Warren County residents, but also to some people in surrounding counties such as Hamilton, Butler, Clinton, Clermont and Greene counties.

"The technical issue with IPAWS (Integrated Public Alert & Warning System) is currently being thoroughly investigated with local, state and federal partners," Warren County EMA said.

The original alert to residents, which went out around 12:30 p.m., called for everyone to shelter in place.

"Emergency Alert. Secure doors and windows. Additional Details. Remain inside with doors secured," the alert reads.

Provided

A follow-up alert told residents that this was only meant for those in Deerfield Township. It also asked residents not to call 911.

Provided

A third alert, sent roughly at 1:30 p.m., told residents the safety alert was canceled.

"Cancel safety alert, situation is focused at Spring Mill Way, Deerfield Twp. No threats to rest of Warren County," the alert said.

Provided

WCPO is working to learn more about the "active incident" that caused the alerts to be sent out.