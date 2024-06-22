OSHP: Motorcyclist dies after driving into back of SUV in Clinton County

MARION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 40-year-old man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle early Saturday morning in Clinton County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

OSHP said it responded to a two-vehicle crash along State Route 28 in Blanchester around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies found that Jeffrey Horton was driving his 2005 Suzuki Boulevard motorcycle eastbound on State Route 28 when he drove into the back of a 2012 Chevrolet Suburban that was also driving eastbound.

Horton was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and had life-threatening injuries, OSHP said. He was transported via medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Suburban was not injured in the crash.

OSHP said the Blanchester Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff's Office, Blanchester Fire & EMS and CareFlight all assisted with the crash, which remains under investigation.