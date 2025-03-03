Watch Now
BCSO: Missing man's body recovered from Caesar Creek Lake after boat capsizes

Butler County Sheriff's Office
Multiple agencies search for missing man after boat capsizes on Caesar Creek Lake in Warren County.
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — A man's body was recovered from Caesar Creek Lake in Warren County Saturday after being reported missing on Friday.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office said they were dispatched to assist in a rescue mission for a man in his early 20s who had been reported missing Friday just after midnight when a capsized Jon boat was recovered from the water.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) used several sonar boats along with ground and air resources to find the man before requesting a dive team respond.

On Saturday, March 1, the victim's body was recovered from the lake at a depth of about 30 feet.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the victim’s family," Jones stated in the post on social media.

