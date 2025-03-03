BCSO: Missing man's body recovered from Caesar Creek Lake after boat capsizes

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — A man's body was recovered from Caesar Creek Lake in Warren County Saturday after being reported missing on Friday.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office said they were dispatched to assist in a rescue mission for a man in his early 20s who had been reported missing Friday just after midnight when a capsized Jon boat was recovered from the water.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) used several sonar boats along with ground and air resources to find the man before requesting a dive team respond.

On Saturday, March 1, the victim's body was recovered from the lake at a depth of about 30 feet.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the victim’s family," Jones stated in the post on social media.